The Show will go on: Ranveer Allahbadia gets real about IGT row and Samay Raina

Ranveer Allahbadia has returned to YouTube following the highly public backlash over his comment on Samay Raina’s show, ‘India’s Got Latent.’ As he and Apoorva Mukhija, aka the Rebel Kid, make their comeback, the podcaster gets real about the tumultuous phase. Recently, Allahbadia took to his Instagram stories to host an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. Responding to fans, he opened up about how the controversy impacted him and Samay Raina’s return.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer Allahbadia expressed his delight over returning to work. He wrote, “Can’t explain how happy I am to just be back at work. Work is worship. Nothing else comes close,” and announced: ‘Epic, fresh podcasts coming up.’ Announcing new episodes, he hosted an AMA session.

A user asked, “With everything that went on…are your parents doing okay? How’s your mental health now?” To this, Allahbadia replied, “This part of the chaos hurt the most. When you work, your actions have an impact on your loved ones. But both my parents are warriors. That’s where I get my mentality from! Was tough, but we are getting past it.” When a user enquired how he overcame the situation, the podcaster replied that the process is still on. “Who said I’ve overcome it? So much happening behind the scenes…. But God is with me, I know it.”

Another user enquired about the gains and losses Allahbadia faced during the tough times. He replied, “Lost: Health, money, opportunity, repute, mental health, peace, parents’ contentment and much more. Gained: Transformation, spiritual growth, toughness. Will slowly work towards getting back everything that’s lost. Let the work speak.”

During the session, a fan also asked if he is in touch with Samay Raina. Allahbadia ensured that the stand-up comedian would return soon. Moreover, he also gave a shoutout to Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchlani. “Samay will be back. All of us have gotten closer after the events. Stand by each other in good times as well as in bad times. My brother is already a media legend. God is watching over all of us. Just want to say, love you Ashish Chanchlani & The Rebel Kid as well. Picture abhi baaki hai.”

Following his comeback, Ranveer Allahbadia recently hosted Emraan Hashmi on his podcast. During the interaction, the two discussed their highs and lows, and who they could call their friends.

