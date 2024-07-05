NCPCR declares mica mines in Jharkhand ‘child labour free’

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) declared that the mica mines in Jharkhand are now ‘child labour free’ at a grand celebration in Koderma on Friday.

With this monumental feat, the 20-year long journey to end child labour from Mica mining in the state has finally entered its last leg as the NCPCR declared that not only all the child labourers from mica mines have been withdrawn, they are also enrolled in schools now.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo announced this first ever such successful endeavour to cleanse a supply chain of child labour in mica mining with the collaboration between state, district, and local governing bodies, ‘Child Labour Free Mica’ program, children and communities.

Announcing ‘Child Labour Free Mica’, chairman Kanoongo said, “Today as I declare that all children are free from exploitation in mica mines and are headed to schools, and not mines, I feel both overwhelmed and proud.”

“What the joint efforts and will of Child Labour Free Mica program, village panchayats, state government and district administration has achieved in these villages is a testament of how consistent efforts and single-minded aim can ensure safety and justice for children. This is the beginning of the end of child labour in mica mines and that has to be maintained now.”

Notably, in 2004, a research done by Bachpan Bachao Andolan had found that over 5,000 children were involved in mica mining and collection.

By 2019, this number had increased to more than 20,000. It was the collaborative effort between children, communities, civil society organizations and government that led to the creation of ‘Child Labour Free Mica.’ Every single child who was out of school was identified, withdrawn from labour, enrolled and retained in schools.

The program has also ensured that the children are at the forefront steering and bringing in the changes.

David Hircock, Executive Director, Este´ Lauder Companies said, “To eliminate child labour worldwide, the voices of the children their experiences and their freely being part of solution-finding must be sought and acted on! Child labour free mica programme over 20 years has guided the children and communities on their inherent rights, and opportunities available.”

Bhuwan Ribhu, noted child rights activist who has worked on the issue for 20 years, said, “The identification of 22,000 children in mica mining and collection and their subsequent withdrawal from work and enrolment in schools is a landmark achievement of the government and the civil society organisations involved in the work of child labour free mica. This is an example to be replicated across the world in the unorganised sector for the complete elimination of child labour in global supply chains.”

Former child labourers, Bal Panchayat (Children’s Council) Child leaders and members, Community members, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) members, MLAs, representatives from Education, Women and Child Development, and Labour departments also attended the event.