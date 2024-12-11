NCCOEE to hold nationwide protests against privatisation of power sector in UP & Chandigarh

The anger of the Uttar Pradesh power employees regarding the privatisation of Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal Electricity Distribution Corporations is increasing and now they have announced a nationwide protest to oppose the decision of the Yogi Adityanath government.

The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) held its National Working Committee meeting here on Wednesday, where it was decided that nationwide protests would be organised against any unilateral action of power privatisation in Uttar Pradesh.

Protest meetings will be held across the country on December 13 and 19 against privatisation. Large power Panchayats will be organised in Lucknow on December 22 and in Chandigarh on December 25 to oppose the move.

NCCOEE chairman Shailendra Dubey told media persons here that the meeting decided that if any unilateral action regarding the privatisation of power distribution corporations is initiated in UP, then on the same day, and without giving any prior notice, 27 lakh electricity employees of the country will be forced to take to the streets and hold nationwide protests.

“It was also decided in the meeting that a similar nationwide action would be taken on the same day if the power system of Chandigarh is handed over to a private company,” he said.

NCCOEE has also decided that electricity employees across the country will observe December 13 as Anti-Privatisation Day. On December 19, the martyrdom day of the great heroes of the Kakori revolution — Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, and Thakur Roshan Singh — will be celebrated as ‘Save India of Martyrs’ Dreams – Remove Privatisation’ day, with meetings held at district and power headquarters across the country.

NCCOEE has also decided that a big power Panchayat will be organised in Lucknow on December 22, followed by a similar Panchayat in Chandigarh on December 25. A large number of farmers and common consumers, along with electricity workers who will be affected by the privatisation of electricity, will take part in the event.