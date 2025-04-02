Bangladesh: BNP block roads protesting death of its leader

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its affiliated organisations blocked the Bhola-Velumia road on Wednesday in protest against the death of its leader.

The deceased, identified as Jamal Uddin Howlader, was the BNP Ward president of the Velumia Union who died in a violent clash over a land dispute in Bhola district, local media reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when two rival groups, led by Muhammad Ibrahim and Muhammad Alam of Kunjapatti village, engaged in a confrontation over land ownership.

As tensions escalated, the BNP leader arrived at the scene in an attempt to mediate but was fatally attacked. After being taken to a private clinic in Barisal, doctors declared him dead.

Velumia Union BNP General Secretary Muhammad Nurul Islam told Banglaesh’s leading daily, Prothom Alo, that Jamal Uddin went to prevent the clash between the two parties. However, Ibrahim Rari’s son hit him on the head, fatally injuring him. Local people and BNP leaders, and activists have staged protests demanding a fair trial in this incident.

“No complaint has been received from any party in this incident. If received, action will be taken. The body will be sent to the morgue for autopsy,” said Bhola Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abu Shahadat Muhammad Hachanain Parvez.

After the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government assumed power in August 2024, Bangladesh is in the grip of violence and protests. Several protest marches have been taken out in recent months demanding the resignation of the Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.