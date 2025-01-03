NCC to recruit 3 lakh cadets; introduces drone training, new wings in J-K

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is set to expand its ranks by introducing 3 lakh new cadet vacancies, with 60 percent of these allocated for the junior division and the remainder for the senior division.

This expansion comes as part of an ongoing effort to strengthen the nation’s youth leadership programs. Currently, the NCC has 17 lakh cadets enrolled across its three wings: Army, Air, and Naval.

Speaking exclusively to The Statesman during the ongoing NCC Republic Day Camp, Director General of NCC, Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh confirmed that the Ministry of Defence has approved the increase in vacancies across all three NCC wings. He also shared details of new initiatives aimed at enhancing cadet training.

“We have recently added four new wings in Jammu and Kashmir—two in Udhampur (air and army), one in Kupwara, and one in Kargil,” said Lieutenant General Singh. “Along with these new wings, we are working on incorporating drone training across all wings. This certification program will teach cadets how to handle and operate drones, and we plan to roll it out this year.”

The drone training program aims to equip cadets with cutting-edge skills for modern defense and technology operations. It will be part of a broader curriculum designed to keep the NCC cadet training relevant to future challenges.

The Director General also highlighted the impressive participation at the ongoing Republic Day Camp 2025, which includes 2,361 cadets, with 114 from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and 178 from the North East Region.

“NCC training’s core mission is to help cadets recognize their responsibilities toward the nation and instill discipline to contribute to national development,” said Lieutenant General Singh. “This year, we are updating our syllabus by 20 percent to better prepare cadets for the challenges of tomorrow. We aim to prepare them for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).”

In his address, the DG also celebrated the NCC’s achievements in 2024, marking 76 years of service as the world’s largest uniformed youth organization. He pointed out that the NCC’s strength had risen from 17 lakh to 20 lakh, with 40 percent of the cadets now being girls.

Additionally, the NCC organized 1,162 Annual Training Camps, six Special National Integration Camps, and 33 Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Camps, fostering integration and strengthening the bonds among cadets from diverse regions.

These efforts reflect the NCC’s continued commitment to shaping a disciplined, skilled, and integrated workforce that can contribute meaningfully to India’s growth.