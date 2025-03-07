J&K L-G highlights role of artists, intelligentsia in promoting traditional knowledge

Stressing a fine balance between technology and arts, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday emphasized the important role of artists and intelligentsia in promoting education based on local culture, moral values and traditional knowledge.

Sinha was speaking after inaugurating the 3rd edition of Tawi Festival organised by Hari Tara Charitable Trust (HTCT), at the Amar Mahal Palace, here.

The event also marked the beginning of Golden Jubilee celebration commemorating 50 years of Amar Mahal Museum and Library.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to the veteran leader Dr. Karan Singh and everyone associated with the Hari Tara Charitable Trust for organizing the unique festival, and bringing together experts and practitioners from different fields to share and highlight new ideas in art, literature and history.

He highlighted the valuable contribution of artists and litterateurs in inspiring change in the society and enriching the global knowledge platforms.

The Lieutenant Governor said, “Art is the essential element for building an enlightened society and helping the growth of citizens with value system and creativity. Art and Culture is as important for a prosperous and peaceful world as science and technology.”

“Science and Technology has provided new facilities and redefined the way human society works and lives. But the modern instruments are incomplete without the rich and vibrant tradition of art and culture.”

“We need to have a fine balance between Technology and Arts. The role of new inventions of science and technology in making our civilization alive is incomparable. Therefore, I believe that society needs artists and spiritualists along with scientists.”

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the commitment of the government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to work with the resolve of ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’.

He further emphasized the important role of artists and intelligentsia in promoting education based on local culture, moral values and traditional knowledge.

“Society’s economic development is powered by art and culture. For sustainable development we need more creative leaders. Our efforts to connect the young generation with our culture and values should be further deepened,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also shared the dedicated measures taken by the government to promote rich diversity and uniqueness of artistic, cultural and linguistic heritage of Jammu Kashmir.

Dr Karan Singh, former Union Minister and Chairman, Hari Tara Charitable Trust; Trustees and members of the Trust and various dignitaries including Vikramaditya Singh, Ajatshatru Singh, Dr Jyotsna Singh, Martand Singh; senior officials of Police and Civil administration and renowned artists were present.