J-K Cong chief hits out at BJP govt on worsening security situation in Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra lashed out at the central government and the LG administration for being “clueless” even as the law and order situation in the upper reaches of Kathua district is worsening.

Addressing a rally in Samba, he said the shocking incidents in Billawar – Bani belt of Kathua district for the last few days, in the background of serious terror incidents in the recent past, in the area, expose the false claims of the BJP government and LG administration regarding normalcy either on militancy front or law and order situation.

Such is the state of affairs that the government is still clueless about the recent Killings of five persons in two incidents in mysterious circumstances while the “administration is behaving in a most biased manner instead taking cooperation of all in dealing with the situation”.

“Our senior party leaders Choudhary Lal Singh and a team were detained at Ramkote Police station to stop them from proceeding ahead while Dr Manohar Lal Sharma and his team were restrained and stopped at Dinga Amb from proceeding towards the residence of victims to share the grief of families, on the contrary the BJP MLAs and leaders were allowed to go there.

Karra also criticised the attempt to assault MLA Bani by miscreants and termed it unfortunate that a public representative was treated like this while performing his duty towards people.

Earlier, two minutes of silence was observed to mourn the killing of three persons whose bodies were recovered on Saturday.

Karra asked BJP to explain its position over the delay in restoration of the statehood of J&K which was promised by the Prime Minister and Home Minister to the people time and again.

Most unfortunate is the complete silence of BJP MLAs over the issue of restoration of statehood which is the basic right & question of identity and status of all people of J&K, he added.