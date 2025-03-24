Terrorism in J-K cannot be ended without support of people: CM Omar

Asserting that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be ended without the active support of people, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said his government is extending support to the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure the security situation remains peaceful in the region.

The CM’s remarks came as the search operation against the holed up terrorists in Saniyal village of Hiranagar in Kathua district continued on the second day on Monday, but there was no exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists in the night that has given an impression that the terrorists might have escaped.

Talking to reporters outside the Legislative Assembly, Omar said, “Such things have happened in the past as well and as far as my information is concerned, so far there has been no contact. The search and cordon is due to some suspicious movement. Now let us see how the situation develops”.

“Though security is directly not our responsibility, I am repeatedly saying that militancy cannot be finished without the support of the people. The elected government is making attempts and is supporting the Lt Governor to keep the situation under control and maintain peace,” he said.

He said the operation is taking place in a border village and it is possible that they have come from across the border. “Making any statement on this right away will be premature. Let us see how the situation develops,” he said.

Asked about frequent targeting of Kathua and Billawar by terrorists, the chief minister said many areas of Jammu belt have seen terror activities over the past couple of years as “we have seen it in Rajouri and Poonch and several others areas” and their attempt is to disturb peace”.

He also pointed out that recent terrorist activities in Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, and other regions seem to be deliberate attempts to disrupt the prevailing peace in J&K.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, senior officers of the Army, BSF and CRPF were monitoring the operations against the terrorists.

Security forces had a brief exchange of fire with terrorists hiding in the forests on Sunday evening. Security forces have deployed drones and sniffer dogs to track down the five Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in the Saniyal area, but they have not been sighted so far.

The group of terrorists is believed to have infiltrated through the international border (IB) between India and Pakistan that is just about 4 kms from the spot.

A seven-year-old girl, Anchal, sustained injuries when a bullet passed close to her arm and was shifted to a local hospital.

Reports said that a local woman, Anita Devi and her husband Ganesh Kumar had spotted the terrorists when they had gone into the forest area to collect firewood.

The IB in Kathua district has emerged as a major infiltration route of terrorists from Pakistan to the higher reaches of the tri-junction connecting Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts. This has been evident from the series of attacks in areas of Kathua, Udhampur and Doda districts since last year.

The Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army said on X late night on Sunday “Based on Intelligence Input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation has been launched by @JmuKmrPolice & troops of #RisingStarCorps on 23 March in general area Saniyal #Hiranagar. Operations in Progress”.