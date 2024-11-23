NCC expands cadet strength as nation celebrates 76th Raising Day

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Saturday emphasized the National Cadet Corps’ (NCC) significant contribution in shaping the youth into responsible citizens during a gathering on the eve of the NCC’s 76th Raising Day.

Established in 1948, the NCC is recognized as the world’s largest uniformed youth organization. To commemorate the occasion, the defence secretary laid a wreath and paid homage to fallen heroes at the National War Memorial here.

Singh lauded the NCC’s growth, noting its commendable efforts to expand its cadet strength by 300,000, with a projected target of 20 lakhs cadets in the coming years.

He also highlighted the NCC’s active role in the “Viksit Bharat Campaign,” a transformative initiative by the Government of India. “The NCC is steadfast in its mission to empower the youth as responsible citizens, contributing to the vision of ‘Yuva Shakti – Viksit Bharat,’” Singh stated.

The Ministry of Defence further announced that a series of events are being held to mark the day, including march pasts, cultural activities, and social initiatives across various cities. Blood donation camps aim to collect 50,000 units this year, exceeding last year’s figures.

Additionally, activities such as tree plantation drives, statue cleaning campaigns, Swachhta Hi Sewa (Cleanliness is Service), and Nasha Mukti Abhiyaan (Drug-Free Campaign) are being organized nationwide.