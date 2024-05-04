NCC cadets to be engaged in poll duties in Himachal on June 1: CEO

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg on Saturday said that the Election Commission, in a unique initiative, has decided to assign poll-related duties to National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets on the polling day on June 1.

Elections to four Lok Sabha seats and by-elections in six Assembly constituencies are scheduled to be held in the state on June 1.

Chairing a state-level meeting with officers from the police department and NCC here on Saturday, Garg said that this step will go a long way in educating and inspiring the youth while engaging them in the biggest festival of democracy. This pioneering initiative will instil a sense of selfless service and foster democratic values in the young cadets.

The CEO said that three cadets per polling booth will be deployed based on availability. Their deployment will be entirely voluntary, ensuring that they remain stationed within their respective beats or districts.

The NCC cadets, dressed in uniform and without arms, will assist police personnel or home guards in non-security related duties like traffic arrangement, queue management, providing assistance to the elderly and voters with disabilities, and handling any medical emergencies, he said.

He further said that cadets will be given remuneration on analogy of other polling personnel deployed on election duty while food refreshment of Rs 150 per day or packed lunch will be given to them. The concerned DEOs will arrange for their transport.

The cadets will be entitled to ex gratia in case of any unforeseen event, Garg said.

Group Commander, NCC, Col A S Bains was requested to provide district or unit-wise detail of the available cadets of senior division, above the age of 18 years, so that they can be suitably deployed after obtaining their willingness and parental consent.

The cadets to be deployed will also be properly briefed and trained about their duties, he said, adding that such coordination meetings will also be organised at the district level.