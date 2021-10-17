NCB an ‘Ostrich with its head buried in the sand’: Ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi censured the Narcotics Control Bureau calling it an “Ostrich with its head buried in the sand” while the Aryan Khan is “paying the price for being a celeb”.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, was arrested along with five others by NCB during a raid at the Cordelia cruise ship rave party which was mid-way to Goa on 2 October.

Rohatgi said the law clearly states, “Bail is the norm, jail is an exception” and the issue settled many years ago by the Supreme Court, since the most established tenet of the Constitution is the ‘Right to Life’ and ‘Right to Liberty’, not only for Indians, but also foreigners in India.

“If they want to give him (Khan) bail, it can be done right away, even on public holidays”.

“Its incredible that someone remains inside (jail) for so many days without seizure of drugs or any other proof. No medical examination, so no consumption. How can he be held in custody when the max sentence would be one year, assuming he was found with drugs,” Rohatgi asserted.

Rohatgi also trashed the NCB’s theories of “international conspiracy” wondering the inanity of Khan peddling drugs or needing money and added that Khan wasn’t a passenger on the cruise but an invitee, “maybe impromptu at the last minute”.

“WhatsApp chats are not evidence unless due procedures of law are followed… Confessions of an accused are not admissible as evidence without proper safeguards… In this case, (Khan) is clearly paying the price of being a celeb,” Rohatgi said.

Finally, dealing a knock out punch, Rohatgi said that given the changed values in modern times, instead of harassing youngsters, the NCB should go after and nab those who are enticing the youth by supplying such ‘poisons’ (drugs) whether in Punjab or Mumbai or anywhere in the country.

