Head of Brahma Kumaris Rajyogini Dadi Ratan Mohini passes away at 101

The head of the Brahma Kumaris organisation, 101-year-old Rajyogini Dadi Ratan Mohini, has passed away at a private hospital in Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

She took her last breath at 1:20 am last night at the hospital. Her mortal remains have been kept for homage at the conference hall of the Shantivan Complex at Abu Road headquarters. The funeral will take place the day after tomorrow at 10 am.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed their condolences, sending messages mourning her demise and appreciating her selfless lifetime services to society. They described her passing as an irreparable loss to the spiritual world.

In a post on X in Hindi, the President said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Dadi Ratan Mohini ji. She was a beacon of light for the Brahma Kumari organisation. This organisation has contributed significantly to my life journey.”

“Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji shaped the thinking and life of countless people through her teachings and work. She spread the message of service, harmony, peace and charity throughout her life. Her teachings will continue to inspire people to follow the path of spirituality and to work for public welfare. I express my condolences to all the members of the Brahma Kumari family present all over the world and the well-wishers of this organization,” Murmu said.

The prime minister expressed condolences over the demise of Dadi Ratan Mohini, Chief Administrator of Brahma Kumaris (Abu Road). In a post on X, he wrote, “Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji had a towering spiritual presence. She will be remembered as a beacon of light, wisdom and compassion. Her life journey, rooted in deep faith, simplicity and unshakable commitment to service will motivate several people in the times to come. She provided outstanding leadership to the Brahma Kumaris’ global movement. Her humility, patience, clarity of thought and kindness always stood out. She will continue to illuminate the path for all who seek peace and wish to make our society better. I will never forget my interactions with her. My thoughts are with her admirers and the Brahma Kumaris’ global movement in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

The Lok Sabha Speaker, in a post on X in Hindi, wrote, “The sad news of the demise of Dadi Ratanmohini, the head Rajyogini of Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, is shocking. Her life was a source of spiritual light, which continued to inspire countless souls to follow the path of truth, peace and service.”

The news of her death has sent Brahma Kumaris into a state of silent mourning around the world. Marathon meditation sessions are being held at the organization’s headquarters as a tribute to the departed soul.

Dadiji became the chief administrative head of the Brahma Kumaris after the passing of its former head Dadi Hridaymohini four years ago. Dadi Ratanmohini also served as the head of the youth wing of the organization for the last four decades. Under her able leadership, a massive nationwide youth march was organised in 2006 which entered into the Limca Book of World Records. In 2014, Gulbarga University awarded her an honorary doctorate.

She was born in a humble family in Hyderabad, Sindh on 25 March, 1925. She joined the Brahma Kumaris at the age of 13 and witnessed the 88-year journey of Brahma Kumaris organisation since its inception in 1937.

Under her wise guidance, the Brahma Kumaris carried out campaigns for de-addiction, women’s empowerment, youth awakening, “Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child,” Healthy India Movement, environmental protection, yogic farming, and other social service campaigns from time to time. She was honoured with numerous national and international awards for promoting moral values, character building and spiritual empowerment especially among youth, women and weaker sections of society.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chhattisgarh Governor Ramesh Bais and CM Vishnu Deo Sai, and former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia are prominent among others who have expressed their grief and have sent condolence messages on the demise of Dadi Ratan Mohini.