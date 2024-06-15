NC, Mehbooba criticize prosecution of Arundhati under anti-terror laws

The National Conference (NC) on Saturday expressed concern over the prosecution of Arundhati Roy and a former professor Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain under the anti-terror laws.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Friday sanctioned the prosecution of Arundhati Roy and former Professor of International Law in the Central University of Kashmir, Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain under the UAPA.

The NC wrote on X: “The JKNC expresses its strong disapproval of the prosecution of author Arundhati Roy and Dr Sheikh Showkat Hussain under the UAPA. The use of anti-terror laws to suppress dissent and criminalize speech is deeply concerning. It is imperative to uphold the fundamental right of every citizen to free speech as guaranteed by Article 19.”

Former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti also criticised the move and wrote on X: “Shocking that Arundhati Roy, world renowned author & a brave woman who has emerged as a powerful voice against fascism has been booked under the draconian UAPA. GOI continues its rampage violating fundamental rights with impunity. Booking a former law professor from Kashmir is also an act of frustration.”

The FIR against the two was registered in 2010 by Sushil Pandit who alleged that Roy and Hussain made provocative speeches at a conference organised under the banner of “Azadi- the only way” on 21 October 2010 at LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.