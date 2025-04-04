CM Omar Abdullah is reduced to status of figurehead, says NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah

Voicing strong concerns over the current political and security situation in Jammu Kashmir, National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said there is a growing sense of disempowerment among Kashmiris even after last year’s assembly elections.

In a conversation with The Statesman, the NC MP, referring to the latest militant attacks, said, “These attacks have taken place in the areas that were militancy-free for the last few decades. This reflects that there is no such normalcy as claimed by the Centre.”

On the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he highlights that even after the assembly polls, the establishment in New Delhi wants to run the affairs on their own ignoring the aspirations of kashmiris.

“Jammu and Kashmir is currently run by the Union Home Ministry through the lieutenant governor’s (LG) administration”, which he believes undermines the authority of the elected government. “There’s a parallel institution working in Kashmir despite having elected representatives. This reduces the role of the chief minister to a symbolic position,” he added.

When asked if he sees a sense of alienation among the people of the Union territory, Ruhullah refrained from endorsing the view but acknowledged the frustration prevalent in the region. “The feeling of disempowerment and humiliation can go in any direction. Hence, it’s crucial to address these sentiments before they lead to unrest,” he said.

According to him, the best way to address the situation is the restoration of statehood and Article 370. “The people of J&K aspire for empowerment, dignity, and control over their own destiny, as promised in the Constitution when we acceded to India. For me, the restoration of statehood without Article 370 is incomplete,” he said.

On the recent ban on multiple Hurriyat outfits, including Hurriyat Conference chief Mirwaiz Farooq’s Awami Action Committee (AAC), Ruhullah said he believes that while the government has its reasons, blanket ban on social and religious organizations are unwarranted. “Those who engage in social work and religious services should not be targeted,” he contended.

Speaking on the role of religious figures in Kashmiri politics, Ruhullah mentioned that leaders like Mirwaiz Umar Farooq serve primarily as religious figures but also bear certain political responsibilities.

Asked if Mirwaiz could join mainstream politics, he said, “That is for him to decide.”