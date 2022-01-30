NC asks J&K administration to lift curbs on Friday prayers in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

The National Conference on Sunday decried continued disallowing of Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

In a statement, party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that disallowing Friday congregational prayers at the historic and central Jamia Masjid for the 26th consecutive week since 6 August 2021 is violative of the fundamental right to freedom to freely profess and practice religious practice guaranteed in the Constitution of India.

“Jamia Masjid is the central mosque and an epicenter of faith of millions across Jammu and Kashmir. Having this great mosque out of bounds for Muslims for consecutive 26th week is highly deplorable.

“People of Kashmir have shown respect and adherence to social distancing norms even while praying in congregations,” he said.

Echoing the sentiments of devotees, Imran urged the authorities to allow people to offer Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid.

“Sorrow and pain this causes to people remain unmitigated. Allowing the prayers will bring much-needed respite to the people,” he said adding that the compound which houses a thriving market also remains out of bound causing huge monetary loss to scores.