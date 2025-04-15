NBEMS NEET MDS 2025 admit card to be released today; simple steps to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to release the NBEMS NEET MDS 2025 admit card today on its official website – natboard.edu.in . Once released, those appearing for the NDEMS NEET MDS 2025 examination can visit the official website to download their exam hall ticket.

The NBEMS NEET MDS 2025 examination will be a computer-based test. The exam will be held in a single session. It will consist of 40 multiple-choice questions. Students will be given 4 options for each question, and they will need to choose the correct answer. The examination will be conducted in English.

Candidates are advised to ensure they provide only correct answers, as there is a provision for negative marking.

Below are the simple steps to download the NBEMS NEET MDS 2025 admit card:

1. Visit the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on the NBEMS NEET MDS 2025 link on the homepage

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Click on the submit button, and your admit card will appear on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take a printout