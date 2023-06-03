The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 is scheduled to take place tomorrow, June 4, 2023, under the supervision of the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati. Candidates who are set to appear for the examination must familiarize themselves with the guidelines and instructions mentioned on their admit cards, along with other crucial details.

This article aims to provide candidates with essential information for JEE Advanced 2023, including what is permitted and what is not allowed inside the examination center on the day of the exam.

JEE Advanced Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, while JEE Advanced Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The admit cards for the examination have already been uploaded on the official website for all candidates. Those who have not yet downloaded their hall tickets can do so through the provided link.

A total of 1.95 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Advanced exam 2023, out of which 44,000 are girls. Among the qualified candidates from the JEE Main exam, 1.9 lakh boys have registered for the JEE Advanced examination, while 60,000 girls have successfully passed the JEE Main 2023, with 44,000 of them registering for the JEE Advanced examination.

Here are some guidelines to be followed by candidates on the day of the exam:

Candidates must carry a hard copy of their JEE Advanced admit card to the examination center for verification purposes, along with a valid ID proof.

Only pens, pencils, and drinking water in a transparent bottle are allowed inside the examination hall.

Aspirants must reach the exam center at least an hour before the commencement of the JEE Advanced paper.

Digital watches, smartwatches, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, microphones, or any other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination center.

Examination centers will be opened from 7 AM on the day of the exam.

For additional information and further details regarding the examination, candidates are advised to visit the official website.