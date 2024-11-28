NBCC observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2024

As a part of a 3-month campaign of Vigilance, NBCC observed Vigilance Awareness Week, 2024 from 28th Oct to 3rd Nov 2024. As per the guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission, the theme of this year was “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”.

The NBCC had organised various activities during this period. The week started with an integrity pledge, which was administered by Shri K. P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC along with Shri Saleem Ahmad, Director (Projects), Dr. Suman Kumar, Director (Commercial), Smt. Ritu Pande, CVO and other senior officials.

During the entire week, awareness activities & competitions such as Essay Writing, Extempore Speech, Slogan writing, Quiz competition among employees and Painting competition among children of NBCC employees were conducted.

Advertisement

The campaign ended with a valedictory ceremony where the winners were felicitated with prizes and certificates. Earlier, NBCC also conducted a crucial session by experts as part the Campaign.

The experts included Shri Shailendra Singh, C.T.E, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Dr. Praveen Kumari Singh, Ex. Additional Secretary, CVC and Shri K. Rajendran, Sr. DGM, PowerGrid Corporation of India. The discussions by experts included topics like challenges of public procurement, ethics, governance and preventive vigilance.