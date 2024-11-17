NBCC celebrates its 65th Foundation Day in national capital

NBCC celebrated its 65th Foundation Day on November 15 at Bharat Mandapam, here. On the occasion, Manohar Lal, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, KP Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC, Directors, senior officials of Ministry and NBCC, were present.

The Minister released a Coffee Table Book “Abhyudya Avinya”, meaning new innovation, which outlines the journey of transformation of Nauroji Nagar to World Trade Centre, New Delhi by NBCC.

The Minister appreciated NBCC’s excellent contribution towards the nation’s Infrastructure growth highlighting the company’s achievements.

He said that the construction sector not only provides employment but is also pivotal in achieving the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and NBCC is contributing towards fulfilling this vision.

He also spoke about NBCC’s issue of bonus shares. He praised the hard work of NBCC employees in taking the company forward. He expressed his happiness on the CSR activities taken up by the company.

The Minister also stressed upon the welfare of construction workers who are working at various NBCC sites across the country. In this line, NBCC has been organizing medical camps for construction workers at its sites and it has planned a grand felicitation ceremony and celebratory lunch for Shramjeevis working at NBCC sites on 16 November.

Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, highlighted how NBCC has stepped in to correct some of the market imperfections created by other players in the construction sector.

He complimented the company for rendering its service to the Nation. Speaking on the occasion, KP Mahadevaswamy, CMD, highlighted the company’s achievements and its contribution to the nation’s development saga.

During the celebration, NBCC employees performed a play based on the revival of Amrapali projects done by NBCC under the aegis of the Supreme Court where mismanagement by a private builder led to failure and caused distress to homebuyers, whereas, a Government PSU (NBCC) took over the stalled projects.

A solo performance by an employee based on the journey of NBCC was also featured in the programme. The event also saw a musical rendition by renowned singer Sonu Nigam, which enthralled the audience.