Logo

Logo

# India

Chowk outside Sarai Kale Khan ISBT named Birsa Munda Chowk

He made the announcement on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 15, 2024 4:21 pm

Chowk outside Sarai Kale Khan ISBT named Birsa Munda Chowk

Image Source: X

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the Chowk outside the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT is now named as Birsa Munda Chowk.

He made the announcement on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Speaking at the inaugural function of a statue of the tribal leader in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Baansera Park here, he said the big chowk outside ISBT bus stand will now be called Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk.

Advertisement

The Minister said the decision to name Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk was taken to honour the freedom fighter, and so that people get inspired by his life. Khattar said people visiting the ISBT, by seeing the name of the chowk and the statue ,will get inspiration from the life of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He also recalled the contribution made by the freedom fighter for the society, especially for the tribal community. “We all know the history of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He brought the tribal society together. Society considers him god. The struggle he fought for the society, even today he is an inspiration for us,” Khattar said.

The Minister added that in 2021, the Government of India has decided to celebrate November 15 as the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Since then every year the Janjatiya Guarav Divas is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister unveiled a grand statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Bhutan Minister meets Manohar Lal on hydropower projects

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Bhutan Lyonpo Gem Tshering and Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal met here on Friday and discussed strengthening longstanding cooperation between the two nations in the hydropower sector.