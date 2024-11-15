Chowk outside Sarai Kale Khan ISBT named Birsa Munda Chowk

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the Chowk outside the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT is now named as Birsa Munda Chowk.

He made the announcement on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Speaking at the inaugural function of a statue of the tribal leader in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Baansera Park here, he said the big chowk outside ISBT bus stand will now be called Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk.

The Minister said the decision to name Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk was taken to honour the freedom fighter, and so that people get inspired by his life. Khattar said people visiting the ISBT, by seeing the name of the chowk and the statue ,will get inspiration from the life of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He also recalled the contribution made by the freedom fighter for the society, especially for the tribal community. “We all know the history of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He brought the tribal society together. Society considers him god. The struggle he fought for the society, even today he is an inspiration for us,” Khattar said.

The Minister added that in 2021, the Government of India has decided to celebrate November 15 as the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Since then every year the Janjatiya Guarav Divas is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister unveiled a grand statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion.