Centre registered objections with US against deportation in handcuffs: Khattar

Informing the media that the Centre has registered objections raised

over the United States’ deportation of illegal Indian immigrants in

handcuffs, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar said such matters are

sensitive and the government would resolve them through dialogue.

Addressing media persons at the Kushabhau Thakre International

Convention Centre (Minto Hall) at Bhopal on Sunday, he pointed out

that the US has deported illegal Indian immigrants earlier too. “But

this time, the method used was objectionable and the government will

discuss it further,” said the Union Minister for Housing and Urban

Affairs.

He said there is a procedure for the deportation and it is a sensitive

issue as regards how, when, and in what manner the deportation is

carried out. Calling illegal immigration a serious problem, the

minister said people should not go to any country illegally.

“Whether our people go abroad or people from other countries come

here, when such things happen, all countries engage in deportation. We

have also deported many people from Assam,” he informed.

There has been an uproar over US’s deportation of illegal Indian

immigrants in handcuffs during their 40-hour flight onboard a military

aircraft. The US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indians landed

in Amritsar on February 5.

India on Friday said it has registered concerns with the US over the

deportation of illegal immigrants in shackles and conveyed that this

kind of treatment could have been avoided.