Centre registered objections with US against deportation in handcuffs: Khattar

Centre should financially compensate deported Indian citizens from US: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday targeted the Modi government over the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States.
Informing the media that the Centre has registered objections raisedover the United States’ deportation of illegal Indian immigrants in handcuffs, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar said such matters aresensitive and the government would resolve them through dialogue.
Addressing media persons at the Kushabhau Thakre International
Convention Centre (Minto Hall) at Bhopal on Sunday, he pointed out
that the US has deported illegal Indian immigrants earlier too. “But
this time, the method used was objectionable and the government will
discuss it further,” said the Union Minister for Housing and Urban
Affairs.
He said there is a procedure for the deportation and it is a sensitive
issue as regards how, when, and in what manner the deportation is
carried out. Calling illegal immigration a serious problem, the
minister said people should not go to any country illegally.
“Whether our people go abroad or people from other countries come
here, when such things happen, all countries engage in deportation. We
have also deported many people from Assam,” he informed.
There has been an uproar over US’s deportation of illegal Indian
immigrants in handcuffs during their 40-hour flight onboard a military
aircraft. The US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indians landed
in Amritsar on February 5.
India on Friday said it has registered concerns with the US over the
deportation of illegal immigrants in shackles and conveyed that this
kind of treatment could have been avoided.
