Nazul Land Bill inhumane, it should be withdrawn: Akhilesh Yadav

Demanding the withdrawal of the controversial Nazul Land Bill passed by the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Friday that the Bill is inhumane.

“This Bill is against the people and is going to destroy their homes. It should be taken back immediately,” he demanded in a statement here.

He said that people are already struggling to find livelihoods, and now the BJP wants to take away their houses as well.

Advertisement

“The BJP takes pleasure in hurting the people. Ever since it came to power, people have been struggling for livelihood and employment, and now the party wants to take away their houses as well,” he alleged.

The SP president said some people might have the choice of two locations, but not everyone is like them. “What will the BJP gain by destroying inhabited houses? Will the BJP make people homeless for the land mafia?” he stated.

Akhilesh Yadav said, “If the BJP feels that this decision is right, we challenge them to implement it across the country because Nazul land is not only in UP but throughout the nation”.

He said, “The SP demands that the inhumane ‘Nazul Land Bill’ be withdrawn forever.”

The controversial Nazul Land Bill was passed by the state assembly despite protests from ruling BJP members.

However, on the proposal of BJP MLC and state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, the Bill has been referred to the select committee of the state legislative council.