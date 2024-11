Nayi Chetna 3.0 drive to be launched on Monday

The objectives of the national campaign include raising awareness of all forms of gender-based violence, encouraging communities to speak out and demand action, providing access to support systems for timely assistance and empowering local institutions to act decisively against violence.

The campaign’s slogan, “Ek Saath, Ek Awaaz, Hinsa Ke Khilaaf”, embodies the call for collective action through convergence efforts, adopting a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach.

The month-long campaign, organized by the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) under the aegis of the Ministry of Rural Development, will run across all Indian States and Union Territories until 23rd December.

The campaign is a collaborative effort in the spirit of “whole of government” approach and will witness participation of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Department of Justice.

The Nayi Chetna campaign aims to amplify awareness and drive informed action against gender-based violence through grassroots initiatives. Since its inception, the campaign has mobilized millions nationwide, fostering a significant movement for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The first edition reached 3.5 crore people, supported by multiple line ministries, while Nayi Chetna 2.0 engaged 5.5 crore participants across 31 States and Union Territories, with over 9 lakh awareness activities on gender-based violence conducted nationwide.