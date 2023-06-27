Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

A body of a Naxal was recovered following an encounter between Naxals and security forces under Bhejji PS limit in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said.

“Body of a naxal recovered in a search operation after an exchange of fire between naxals and security forces under Bhejji PS limit,” Kiran Chauhan, Sukhma SP said. More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on June 6, a joint team of security personnel arrested a Naxalite, who had a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, from the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

A tiffin bomb, four detonators, four gelatin rods and other articles were also recovered from the ultra.

A joint team of police and CoBRA, an elite force of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), carrkied out the anti-naxal operations yesterday and intercepted the accused identified as Sodi Dewa alias Sunil, the official said.

Dewa was active in the banned organisation as militia platoon commander-in-chief of Surpanguda RPC, he said.

The arrested Naxal was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, the official informed.

The Naxalite was allegedly involved in a number of crimes, including IED blast, murder, ambush to security personnel, encounter, murder of a sarpanch by branding him as a police informer, and other incidents, the official said.