Cent percent voting before 10 AM in naxal area booth in MP

A polling booth in naxal affected Balaghat Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh registered 100 per cent voting before 10 AM on Friday in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.

According to police officials of the area, the booth is situated in the forest village of Duglai under Roopjhar police station limits in the extremely-affected Naxal area. It has 80 registered voters and all of them cast their votes between 7 AM and 10 AM.

Several newly wed couples also cast votes at various booths soon after their wedding ceremonies.

Around 15 per cent polling was recorded in the state by 11.30 AM.