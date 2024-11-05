Navy hosts 3rd MAHASAGAR summit on Maritime Security Coop

The Indian Navy (IN) successfully conducted the third edition of its high-level virtual interaction series, MAHASAGAR, today. Launched in 2003, MAHASAGAR is a bi-annual flagship outreach event aimed at fostering collaboration among Maritime Heads across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) under the framework of Active Security and Growth for All in the Region.

This edition’s theme, ‘Training Cooperation to Mitigate Common Maritime Security Challenges in the IOR’, emphasized the critical need for training collaboration to address and mitigate shared maritime security challenges in the region. The interaction brought together senior leaders from maritime agencies across the IOR littorals, including Bangladesh, Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania.

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, led the discussion, engaging with heads of navies and maritime agencies from the region. According to a statement from the Indian Navy, the participants delved into the importance of quality training and explored opportunities for training cooperation among IOR countries. The goal was to enhance the region’s collective maritime security capacity and develop a skilled workforce capable of addressing the increasingly complex maritime challenges in the IOR.

The conversation also underscored the growing importance of cooperation among IOR nations to bolster regional maritime security and to ensure stability in the strategically vital Indian Ocean. The MAHASAGAR platform continues to serve as a key avenue for fostering dialogue and building partnerships to safeguard the shared maritime space of the Indian Ocean region.