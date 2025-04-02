Project Sanction Order signed for Rs 270 crore worth 6 MW medium-speed marine diesel engine

The Indian Navy and Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited inked a Project Sanction Order under the Make-I category for the design and development of a 6 MW medium-speed marine diesel engine here on Wednesday.

Describing the engine, a statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the prototype diesel engine with indigenous content of over 50 per cent will be developed at a cost of Rs 270 crore with 70 per cent funding from the Government of India.

The order also includes the development of a detailed design for a 3-10 MW diesel engine. The developed engines will be used for Main Propulsion and Power Generation on ships of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

Most of the diesel engines of higher capacity were being imported from foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) till date. This project will start the process to achieve self-reliance in marine engine development in the country, the statement read.