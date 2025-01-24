Nationalists must win, not devotees of Moeed Khan: Yogi in Milkipur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of opposing leaders like Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar while supporting mafia elements.

Addressing a rally in support of BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan for the Milkipur by-election to be held on February 5 next, the chief minister said, “They (the SP) mourn the deaths of mafia members and even recite ‘marsiya’ (elegy) for them. The devotees of Moeed Khan must not succeed. It is time to ensure the victory of nationalists from Milkipur.”

He said the SP leaders’ act shocked the people by cheering Moeed Khan, who disrespected a Dalit daughter exposing their true colours. This is the real character of SP.

He pointed out that the SP MPs from Ayodhya openly support Moeed Khan and even take pride in being associated with him. “Those who glorify someone like Moeed Khan pose a threat to the safety of our daughters. They should not be allowed to succeed,” he added.

Highlighting BJP’s stand for justice, Yogi recounted an incident of Bhadrasa where a chairman had unlawfully occupied Dalit land. “We made it clear that such actions won’t be tolerated here. In Uttar Pradesh, justice will prevail for the poor and Dalits, not for mafias or criminals,” he added.

He stated that his entire cabinet had the privilege of taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam on January 22. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve millions of devotees arriving from around the world. “In just 10 days, 10 crore devotees have taken a dip at Triveni. While India and China have a population of over 45 crore, we expect over 45 crore devotees to visit the Kumbh between January 13 and February 26,” he said.

The chief minister highlighted the inclusive nature of the Mahakumbh, where people of all backgrounds are coming together at the Sangam without discrimination. The message of Mahakumbh is clear—only through unity can our nation remain strong. However, casteism and dynastic politics remain the biggest obstacles to unity and development.

Criticising the politics of casteism and nepotism, he said these were promoted by those who cared only for their families and ignored the wellbeing of the marginalised, Dalits, and backward communities.

Referring to Dr. Lohia’s teachings, he said, “Those chasing wealth and legacy are not true socialists. However, today’s so-called socialists are obsessed with property.”

He accused the SP of using their flag to shield criminals and mafias rather than standing up for the poor and the oppressed. “Their sympathy has never been with the weak and the marginalized,” he added.

CM Yogi slammed SP President Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly spreading false propaganda about the Mahakumbh and playing with India’s faith. “On January 22, 2024, when Lord Ram’s idol was installed in Ayodhya, the Samajwadi Party also opposed it. This is the same party whose hands are stained with the blood of karsevaks. They stained the Saryu River with the blood of those who fought for Ram Janmabhoomi,” he said.

The CM highlighted several initiatives taken by his government but were opposed by the SP, including the naming of the Ayodhya Airport after Valmiki, developments at significant religious sites like the birthplace of Sant Ravidas in Seer Govardhan, and the beautification of historical landmarks like the Raja Suheldev memorial in Bahraich and the Lakhimpur Kheri fort.

“When we named three PAC women battalions after Veerangana Uda Devi, Jhalkari Bai, and Avanti Bai, the SP opposed that too. They even dismantled the 54 companies of the UPPAC that were formed to deal with rioters,” CM Yogi added.

He also recounted how the SP had changed the name of the medical college in Kannauj named after Dr. B R Ambedkar but his government restored the name in deference to the revered leader.

On law and order, CM Yogi said that the UP Police was doing an excellent job, and people across the country are praising their efforts. The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including ministers like Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, J P S Rathore, Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu,’ and Girish Chandra Yadav, along with Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi.