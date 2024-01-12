National youth day 2024: Inspired by Vivekananda’s vision for empowered youth

Vivekananda’s thoughts and spirit continue to inspire the youth: Modi
Paying tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti and National Youth Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his thoughts and spirit will continue to inspire the youth.
Celebrate National Youth Day 2024, inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s vision. Join events fostering empowerment and unity among the youth. Unleash your potential and contribute to a brighter future.
Every year on January 12, National Youth Day is celebrated, marking the visual ideals and teachings of Swami Vivekananda. His conviction that the youth holds the key to the development of the nation and the world is at the heart of this commemoration. Swami Vivekananda, a disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, played a pivotal role in introducing modern Hinduism to the Western World. The day, observed on his birthday, serves as a reminder to society and aims to empower the youth with the right knowledge and skills. Swami Vivekananda was a strong advocate for national integration and, in 1897, founded the Ramakrishna Math at Belur, anticipating that it would foster both nationalist awareness and spiritual growth.
The decision to designate Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary as National Youth Day was made by the government in 1984. The belief was that his philosophies and teachings would serve as a great inspiration for the youth of the nation. Educational institutions mark the day by organizing events, competitions, seminars, conventions, and other activities.
