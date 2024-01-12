National youth day 2024: Inspired by Vivekananda’s vision for empowered youth

Every year on January 12, National Youth Day is celebrated, marking the visual ideals and teachings of Swami Vivekananda. His conviction that the youth holds the key to the development of the nation and the world is at the heart of this commemoration. Swami Vivekananda, a disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, played a pivotal role in introducing modern Hinduism to the Western World. The day, observed on his birthday, serves as a reminder to society and aims to empower the youth with the right knowledge and skills. Swami Vivekananda was a strong advocate for national integration and, in 1897, founded the Ramakrishna Math at Belur, anticipating that it would foster both nationalist awareness and spiritual growth.

The decision to designate Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary as National Youth Day was made by the government in 1984. The belief was that his philosophies and teachings would serve as a great inspiration for the youth of the nation. Educational institutions mark the day by organizing events, competitions, seminars, conventions, and other activities.

Below, we highlight some key quotes from Swami Vivekananda, encouraging individuals to realize their potential and emphasizing that success and unity are attainable.

“We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far.”

“You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.”

“Arise! Awake! And stop not until the goal is reached.”

“Ask nothing; want nothing in return. Give what you have to give; it will come back to you, but do not think of that now.”

“The will is not free – it is a phenomenon bound by cause and effect – but there is something behind the will which is free.”

“Talk to yourself once in a day; otherwise, you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world.”

“Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life – think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success.”

“Books are infinite in number, and time is short. The secret of knowledge is to take what is essential. Take that and try to live up to it.”

“If money helps a man to do good to others, it is of some value; but if not, it is simply a mass of evil, and the sooner it is got rid of, the better.”

“Never think there is anything impossible for the soul. It is the greatest heresy to think so. If there is sin, this is the only sin; to say that you are weak, or others are weak.”

