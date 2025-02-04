National Games: Competition director expelled over medal fixing allegations

The 38th National Games Technical Committee (GTCC) has expelled the Director of Competition (DOC) for Taekwondo, T Praveen Kumar, following allegations of fixing medal winners even before the competition began.

Kumar was removed after an investigation by a three-member Prevention of Manipulation of Competition Committee (PMCC), which found evidence that he allegedly set prices for medals — Rs 3 lakh for gold, Rs 2 lakh for silver, and Rs 1 lakh for bronze.

Advertisement

PMCC also recommended replacing half the members of the committee overseeing the games. S Dinesh Kumar has been appointed as his successor.

Advertisement

The investigation was launched after complaints were received by the National Games authorities, alleging that certain officials nominated by the Taekwondo Federation of India had predetermined the results for 10 out of 16 categories. These complaints also included details of the alleged medal price fixing.

The GTCC ordered the probe, which was conducted by PMCC members – Uttarakhand Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, retired IPS officer BK Sinha, and IPS officer from Jammu & Kashmir Dushyant Sharma.

GTCC Chairperson Sunaina Kumari stated that Kumar’s removal was necessary to uphold the integrity of the National Games. She expressed shock that officials from sports associations of multiple states and vendors supplying equipment were involved in selection trials for the taekwondo competition.

Following PMCC recommendations, 50 per cent of the technical officials appointed for taekwondo will be replaced with qualified and experienced professionals, who have served at national and international levels.

Additionally, all taekwondo competitions from February 4 to February 8 will be video-recorded for transparency, and GTCC members will be present at the venue to prevent any unfair practices.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha supported the GTCC’s decision, emphasizing the commitment to fair and unbiased competitions.

“It is deeply disheartening that winners were decided off the field even before the competition started. We are committed to ensuring that the National Games remain free from corruption and that athletes get a fair chance to compete,” she said.