BJP Gonda district president expelled from party for indiscipline

Uttar Pradesh BJP on Wednesday expelled Gonda District president Amar Kishore Kashyap for gross indiscipline. A video showing him in an allegedly objectionable situation with a woman inside the party’s district office had gone viral.

On May 25, a video of the BJP office went viral on social media, which showed the district President with a woman party worker.

After his suspension, Kashyap alleged that the party had taken unilateral action. ”The party should have investigated the video, and the person who took the video should have been punished,” he demanded.

He has also demanded the expulsion of some party leaders for making his CCTV footage viral. The video was recorded on the night of April 12.

After the video went viral, Kashyap defended himself, saying that he was supporting a woman worker of the party when she got dizzy. The woman also came before the media and filed an FIR that her image was tarnished. She also said that the district president was like her elder brother.

However, on the complaint of the woman, the Mankapur police are investigating the matter.

Amidst all this, the party leadership also sought an explanation from the District President. On May 28, the District President gave his reply to the party.

On May 7, BJP district in-charge and MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak reached Gonda and investigated the matter. The party was not at all happy with the incident while several district leaders complained about Kashyap.

On Wednesday morning, BJP state general secretary and headquarters in-charge Govind Narayan Shukla expelled District President Amar Kishore Kashyap from the party after the party was not satisfied with his reply.

”This act falls under gross indiscipline. After due consideration and on the instructions of the state president, you are expelled from the party with immediate effect,” the formal letter issued by BJP state general secretary Shukla said.