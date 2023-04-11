The Labour and Employment Ministry’s National Career Service (NCS) portal on employment opportunities registered around 35.7 lakh vacancies by employers during 2022-23 compared to around 13 lakh vacancies in 2021-22.

This is the highest number of vacancies registered during a year since the launch of the portal in July, 2015. The vacancies reported on NCS during 2022-23 showed an increase of 175 per cent over the 2021-22 figure.

The year 2022-23 also witnessed the highest active vacancies count of more than 5.3 lakh on 30th October, 2022.

The Labour and Employment Ministry is implementing the NCS Project as a Mission Mode Project for transformation of the National Employment Service to provide a variety of employment related services like job matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, internships etc.

The services under NCS are available online which was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister in 2015. All NCS services are free of cost for all stakeholders including jobseekers, employers, training providers and placement organizations.

The increase in vacancy postings on the NCS has been observed across all sectors. The Finance and Insurance sector has shown a phenomenal growth of more than 800 per cent and registered 20.8 lakh vacancies during 2022-23 compared to 2.2 lakh vacancies in 2021-22.

The vacancies in the Operations and Support sector have also registered a growth of 400 per cent with 3.75 lakh vacancies reported in 2022-23 against 76,000 in 2021-22.

The vacancies in the sectors like ‘Hotels, Food Service and Catering’, ‘Manufacturing’, ‘Health’, ‘Education’, etc. also significantly increased during the year 2022-23 over the previous year.

During 2022-23, the NCS portal has also achieved a milestone of more than one million employers on the portal since its launch. Out of the total registered employers, more than eight lakh employers were registered in 2022-23 only.

The maximum registration of employers were from the Service sector (6.5 lakh) which was followed by the employers from the manufacturing sector.