National Assessment Survey to be conducted to evaluate quality of education: HP Minister

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur has said that the National Assessment Survey will be conducted by the Government of India in the first week of December in the state to evaluate the quality and progress of education.

Besides the government schools, he stressed that the private schools should also participate with full seriousness and enthusiasm.

He said this during the 19th Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony of Glory International Public School (Rohru) in the auditorium of Government Post Graduate College Seema (Rohru) under Rohru Assembly Constituency on Sunday.

Advertisement

In his address, he congratulated the Principal of Glory International Public School Vinay Zinta and all his colleagues for the successful organization of the program and also wished them for better performance in the coming time.

He said that while 40 per cent of the students in the entire state are pursuing education in private institutions, it becomes necessary that along with government schools, private schools should also register their participation and start preparations with full seriousness from today itself so that Himachal performs well in the field of education.

Thakur said that from the inception of Himachal Pradesh till date, the state has made unprecedented progress in the field of education and today Himachal is counted among the most literate states of the state and we will have to make better efforts for the coming times.

The Education Minister said that Glory International Public School is an important institution in the field of education not only in Upper Shimla but in the whole of Himachal, where on the one hand quality education is being provided to the children, on the other hand a spirit of healthy competition is also being created in them through sports and other activities.

He underscored the need to invest more in the field of education. On this occasion, the Principal of Glory International Public School, Vinay Zinta also presented the Annual Report of the year 2023-24, in which the details of the achievements and other activities achieved by the institute were given.