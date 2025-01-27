Nation won’t tolerate insult to Baba Saheb: BJP

Terming vandalism of Dr. B R Ambedkar’s statue in Amritsar ‘heart wrenching’, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra attributed it to the negligence of the AAP government in Punjab.

He was reacting to media reports that a man allegedly struck the statue multiple times with a hammer climbing atop it causing visible damage to the face of the architect of India’s Constitution.

Demanding an apology from Arvind Kejriwal on behalf of the BJP for the sharmeful act, he said the AAP chief should go to Punjab and apologise for the desecration of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sthal and resign from his position as the his party’s national convenor.

The BJP leader said only a traitor dares to break the tallest statue of Baba Saheb installed at the main square of Amritsar. People cannot even imagine such an act.

Patra alleged that cops at the police station in front of the statue had gone missing after the incident. This, he said, is something that raises doubts over the role of the administration in this matter.

He said it smells of a conspiracy because the statue was broken under the nose of Kejriwal’s administration but the AAP leaders remained mute on the incident.

The BJP’s national spokesperson, who was addressing a press conference at the Delhi state unit office of the party, hit out at the AAP chief saying if a corrupt person, who is out on bail, likens himself to Ambedkar is something that is disrespectful to the country.

Meanwhile, BJP workers, led by Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva and North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, staged a massive demonstration near Kejriwal’s residence agaisnt the insult to Baba Saheb in Punjab.

Sachdeva raised questions over the fact that the incident took place near a police station and demanded that the AAP chief should apologise to the country.

Delhi will not tolerate such insults to the Dalit community, he added.