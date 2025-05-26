Nation has made decisions that were unimaginable and unprecedented: PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who completes 11 years in office today, hailed India’s inclusive growth and said in recent years, the nation has made decisions that were unimaginable and unprecedented.

Speaking at a mega rally in Dahod city of Gujarat, he said, “Today is May 26. On the same date in 2014, I took the oath as the Prime Minister for the first time… First, the people of Gujarat blessed me, then crores of Indians blessed me…”

Advertisement

He highlighted that “In recent years, the nation made decisions that were unimaginable and unprecedented. The country broke decades-old shackles. One hundred and 40 crore Indians are working towards making our nation a Viksit Bharat. It is the demand of the time that everything required to make India a developed nation is built within the country… India is moving forward in the manufacturing world…”

Advertisement

He said Dahod’s electric locomotive factory was inaugurated some time ago, and he came here for the stone-laying ceremony three years ago.

”People said that the stone-laying was done for the sake of elections; they said nothing would be built. Today, we can see that the first electric locomotive has been manufactured here, which was flagged off a short while ago…,” he pointed out while speaking in Gujarati.

He said visiting Dahod is always a special experience. The projects launched today will significantly boost rail infrastructure, enhance connectivity, and drive economic growth in the region.

Earlier, the PM flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad & Express train between Valsad and Dahod stations.

He was felicitated with various gifts handcrafted by local women in Dahod. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel felicitated PM Modi with an idol of Birsa Munda.

In the morning, Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara. This was Modi’s first roadshow in his home state after India’s Operation Sindoor strikes against Pakistan.

Several people, including international students, attended the Prime Minister’s roadshow. Family members of Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi showered flower petals on PM Modi.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects, in Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar, including major initiatives by the Railways.

He dedicated to the nation a Locomotive manufacturing plant and also flagged off an Electric Locomotive.

Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod. He will also address a public function.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister will travel to Bhuj and will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore at Bhuj. He will also address a public function.

Further, PM Modi will travel to Gandhinagar on 27th May to participate in the celebrations of 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story.