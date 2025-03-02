On a visit to Gujarat, PM Modi offers prayers at Somnath Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a visit to Somnath Temple in Gujarat after the conclusion of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and offered prayers at Shri Somnath Jyotirlinga Mandir in Gir Somnath.

He also paid obeisance to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s idol inside the premises of the temple.

The prime minister organised a special ‘puja’ at the temple.

In separate posts on X, Modi said, “I had decided that after the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, I would go to Somnath, which is the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas. Today, I felt blessed to have prayed at the Somnath Mandir. I prayed for the prosperity and good health of every Indian. This Temple manifests the timeless heritage and courage of our culture.”

PM Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday on a three-day visit.

Managed by Shri Somnath Trust with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its Chairman, Somnath Temple, along with upholding the Sanatan practices, follows the mantra of sustainable development and empowerment of the local population.

To uphold the Sanatan Dharma, the temple runs a Sanskriti pathshala wherein students are enrolled for grade nine till 12. They are taught about religion, language, culture, and technology.

Moreover, the trust runs two gaushalas where Gir breeds of the cows are preserved. During this, they follow sattvik practices in which the calf’s right over the milk is prioritised and the rest is used for the religious practices.