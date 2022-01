Nominations for the Nari Shakti Puraskar, 2021 are open and applications and nominations may be made on the online portal www.awards.gov.in

The last date for the nomination is 31st January. Details regarding eligibility and guidelines in respect of Nari Shakti Puraskar are available on the portal.

The national award is given in recognition of exceptional work for women empowerment. There are institutional as well as individual categories.