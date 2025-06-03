Nomination as TMC candidate rejected, P V Anwar to contest as independent

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday rejected the nomination papers filed by PV Anvar as a Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate on technical grounds during scrutiny while accepting a second set of his nomination papers as an independent candidate. Hence, will contest the election in Nilambur as an independent candidate.

According to the returning officer of the Nilambur assembly constituency, there was a technical issue with the nomination submitted in the name of the TMC. Since the TMC is not recognised as a national party, the nomination should have included signatures from 10 proposers, which were found to be missing. It is on this basis that the nomination was rejected.

“The technicalities in contesting the Trinamool candidate were already known, which is why I filed another nomination as an independent as well,” Anvar said.

He said his fight is against the Pinarayi government, and that the people of Nilambur are always with him and they are waiting to vote for him, the symbol under which he contests does not matter. “The fight is against the Pinarayi government. The people of Nilambur will always stand with me, and the people know everything. The people are waiting to vote for me. Therefore, it does not matter under which symbol I’m contesting,” he stated.