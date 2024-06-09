LIVE: Narendra Modi takes oath as PM for third consecutive term; Shah, Khattar, Lallan Singh sworn-in as ministers

Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony live updates: The stage is set for the historic swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers. Modi will take oath as prime minister for the third consecutive term, the only leader after Nehru to be able to do so.

The glittering ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi is being attended by several head of states of the neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Maldivian President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, and Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachand’, among others.

Below are the live updates of Modi’s oath-taking ceremony

