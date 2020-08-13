Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday becomes the fourth longest serving PM of independent India. He also becomes the longest serving non-Congress origin leader to serve as Prime Minister.

Today, PM Modi surpassed late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure who served for 2268 days in his combined terms.

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister for 13 days in 1996 and for 2256 days during 1998-2004 term.

India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was at the top in the list who served for total 6130 days. His daughter Indira Gandhi was second in the list who served for 5829 days in the office.

Congress’ Manmohan Singh became third who was ousted by Narendra Modi in 2014.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had launched the platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest” via video conferencing.

The platform, which has been launched to honour the honest taxpayers of the country, will bring transparency in income tax systems and empowering taxpayers, according to the government.

In a tweet earlier in the day, PM Modi said the initiative will strengthen the Government’s efforts of reforming and simplifying the tax system and will benefit several honest taxpayers, whose hard work powers national progress.