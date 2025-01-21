Namami Gange pavilion shines at Mahakumbh, promotes Ganga conservation and cleanliness

The Namami Gange Pavilion at Mahakumbh-2025 is drawing significant attention from visitors. Established under the Namami Gange Mission, the pavilion is dedicated to raising awareness about the conservation and cleanliness of the Ganga River.

On Tuesday, officials highlighted the pavilion’s key attractions, including the Interactive Biodiversity Tunnel. This immersive experience allows visitors to explore the Ganga’s rich biodiversity through advanced projection technology. It recreates the sights and sounds of the river’s ecosystem, featuring chirping birds and emphasizing the Ganga’s role in sustaining life.

Advertisement

At the heart of the pavilion is a digital exhibition that showcases various initiatives undertaken for the river’s conservation and cleanliness. A major highlight is the Prayag Manch, which provides real-time data on the Ganga, Yamuna, and their tributaries.

Advertisement

Visitors can access information on water levels, pollution metrics, and overall cleanliness, making the pavilion an informative hub for river conservation.

The pavilion also highlights progress in riverfront development and the operations of sewage treatment plants. Visitors gain insight into the technical and structural measures being implemented to preserve the river’s purity.

Adding an educational touch, the pavilion features replicas of iconic Ganga species such as the Gangetic dolphin, turtles, crocodiles, and fish. These exhibits are particularly engaging for children and youth, inspiring a sense of responsibility towards the river’s biodiversity.

A special reading corner, set up by the National Book Trust (NBT), offers a curated collection of books on the Ganga, Mahakumbh, social policies, and national pride. This corner has become a popular spot for visitors interested in exploring the cultural and historical significance of the Ganga.

Renowned institutions, including the Wildlife Institute of India, the Ganga Task Force, and IIT Delhi, are also contributing to the pavilion. They provide insights into the conservation of endangered species, public awareness campaigns, and innovative waste management practices.

A statue of Lord Ganesh, accompanied by his vehicle, the mouse, serves as a symbolic centerpiece, emphasizing the purity and cleanliness of the Ganga. This installation underscores the cultural and emotional bond people share with the river.

The Namami Gange Mission has called upon Mahakumbh devotees to recognize the Ganga not only as a river but also as a vital part of India’s cultural heritage, historical legacy, and economic lifeline. The mission stressed the responsibility of every citizen to preserve and protect this sacred river.

This state-of-the-art pavilion, blending education, culture, and innovation, has become one of the standout attractions of Mahakumbh 2025, captivating visitors with its message of conservation and cleanliness.