Nalanda’s reawakening will give the world introduction to India’s capabilities : Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar’s Rajgir. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also accompanied Modi during the inauguration ceremony.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration event, Modi said that rebuilding of Nalanda will introduce to the world India’s capabilities.

“The rebuilding of Nalanda is going to start the golden era of India…Nalanda’s reawakening, this new campus, will give the world an introduction to India’s capability…,” the PM said.

Expressing his happiness on the opportunity to visit Nalanda just days after returning as PM for the third consecutive term, Modi said that fire can burn books but it can’t destroy knowledge.

“I am happy that I got the opportunity to visit Nalanda within 10 days after swearing in as PM for the 3rd time…Nalanda is not just a name, it is an identity and respect. Nalanda is a value and mantra…fire can burn books but it can’t destroy knowledge,” he added.

The prime minister also planted a sapling in the University campus.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar thanked Modi for the inauguration and added that he was happy to know that he was coming for the event.

” I welcome Prime Minister Modi, I congratulate and thank him. When I got to know that you are coming here, I was very happy…,” he said.

The inauguration event was also attended by External Affairs MInister S Jaishankar, Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar and state deputy CMs — Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha. Ambassadors from 17 countries were also present during the inauguration of Nalanda University’s new campus.