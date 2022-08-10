Naidu meets RS officials, wishes them a happy future

M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President, and Rajya Sabha Chairman met the officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat at Parliament House and thanked them for their love and support over the past five years on Wednesday.

Naidu wished them a bright future and also appreciated their dedication and sense of duty. “You would always remain close to my heart,” he told them.

The scene turned quite emotional when the senior officials recalled their days with Naidu and thanked him for his guidance and leadership over the years. They wished the outgoing Chairman a happy and healthy life.

Prior to meeting the Upper House officials, the Vice-President also planted a sapling of ‘Sita Ashoka’ on the Parliament House lawns and emphasized the need to protect and preserve our natural environment.

Highlighting that in Indian tradition, a tree is considered equal to many sons, he called for promoting tree plantation across the country.

(With inputs from IANS)