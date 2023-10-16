SC notice to Rajya Sabha Secretariat over Raghav Chadha’s suspension from the House

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on the Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha’s plea challenging his suspension from the Upper House for an indefinite period.

Seeking a reply from the Rajya Sabha secretariat on Raghav Chadha’s plea, a bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra posted the matter for hearing on October 30.

The bench also sought the assistance of Attorney General R. Venkataramani on the matter.

Chadha was suspended from the Upper House on August 11 for “breach of privilege” during the Monsoon Session after complaints.

Describing it as an “issue of national importance”, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Chadha, raised certain questions about whether such an order could have been passed after the matter was referred to the privilege committee, based on the same grounds, for the purpose of examination, investigation, and report.

Dwivedi further said that Rule 266 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha Rules) only empowers the Chairman to issue general directions and by invoking this power, the Chairman cannot suspend a member.

Chadha was accused of not obtaining the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their name on a select committee.

He was suspended till the Privilege Committee submitted its findings on the allegation against him for forging the signatures of five Rajya Sabha in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill in the Upper House.

Chadha has called the suspension patently illegal and without the authority of law.

Chadha’s suspension followed a motion moved by Piyush Goyal – Leader of the House – who had sought action against the AAP leader for including names of some Rajya Sabha members without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.