Naidu backs Modi at NDA meet, promises to stand by alliance

Making it loud and clear that he would respect the coalition ‘dharma’ and stand by the NDA, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the alliance’s remarkable performance in both the Assembly and Lok sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

“The NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi has taken initiatives in the last 10 years. Narendra Modi has a vision and a zeal, his execution is very perfect. He is executing all his policies with a true spirit. Today, India is having the right leader at the right time, and that is Narendra Modi. This is a very good opportunity for India, if you miss it now, we will miss it forever. That is where we are having a wonderful opportunity,” Naidu said addressing a meeting of the newly-elected NDA MPs which formally elected Mr Modi as the leader of the alliance.

“I proudly propose the name of Narendra Modi ji on behalf of Telugu Desam Party for the post of Prime Minister of this great nation. Through his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Viksit Bharat and through the collective efforts of NDA we can become a zero poverty nation that is possible only through Narendra Modi,” said the TDP chief, whose party has won 16 seats in the Lok Sabha and emerged as the second largest group in the NDA.

He also invoked former Andhra Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao’s vision of humanism, comparing it with Narendra Modi’s vision.

“TDP has relations with NDA, my leader and party founder, NT Rama Garu, had always worked hard for the people and also he told clearly that I don’t know isms I know one, humanism that vision Narendra Modi ji is making a reality for India,” he added.

“This is the proudest moment in my life,” he added.