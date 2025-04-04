Andhra CM invites OpenAI CEO Altman to Amaravati to discuss future of AI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday extended an invitation to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to visit Amaravati and explore the state’s vision for AI-driven advancements.

The invitation came in response to Altman’s recent remarks about India’s rapid AI adoption and creativity.

Altman, in a series of posts on social media platform X, praised India for outpacing the world in AI adoption and creativity.

His comments followed the massive global demand for OpenAI’s latest image generation tool, which can create Studio Ghibli-style animations.

Responding to Altman’s post, CM Naidu expressed his enthusiasm for India’s growing AI sector and highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s ambitions in emerging technologies.

“Absolutely! India is just beginning its journey, and Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a hub for AI-driven advancements. It would be a pleasure to welcome you to Amaravati on your next trip to India and share our vision with you as we shape the future,” Naidu wrote.

He further emphasised that the state is not only focused on AI but is also preparing to take a leadership role in quantum technology.

Altman’s engagement with India has been closely followed, especially as OpenAI continues to witness a surge in demand for its AI-powered tools.

He recently shared an AI-generated anime-style image of himself as a cricket player, further demonstrating the potential of creative AI applications.

Meanwhile, Altman also acknowledged that the surge in AI adoption has created capacity challenges for OpenAI, leading to delays in new feature releases.

“We are getting things under control, but you should expect new releases from OpenAI to be delayed, stuff to break, and for service to sometimes be slow as we deal with capacity challenges,” stated the OpenAI CEO on X.

He humorously called for additional GPU resources, indicating the increasing pressure on AI infrastructure due to rising user demand.