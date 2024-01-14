Naidu and Pawan Kalyan pledge to overthrow Jagan Govt in AP

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday assured the people that Amaravati would again be the capital of Andhra Pradesh once the TDP-JSP combine comes back to power in the state.

The former chief minister said Visakhapatnam would be developed as an economic capital of Andhra Pradesh and a High Court bench would be set up in Kurnool.

Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan together celebrated Bhogi – the day on which old and discarded household articles are burned in a pyre to welcome the new season. The duo burned the orders issued by the incumbent government in the ‘bhogi’ fire in a symbolic gesture to end of the YSRCP rule in Andhra Pradesh.

The Sankranti celebrations were held at Mandadam village of the Amaravati capital area by the TDP-JSP combine.

Pledging to bring back the state to its pristine glory, Naidu said, “The countdown has begun and only 87 days are left for the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government. I appeal to the people of Andhra Pradesh to throw out this sadistic governnent and bring in the TDP and JSP.”

“The future is again going to be ours and Amaravati will soon be the centre of administration,” he added.

Naidu further said the current regime made life of the people miserable by unleashing political violence, imposing illegal cases and unkempt promises. He rued over the vindictive actions and policies of the YSRCP Government which proved a setback for the state.

He recalled the plight of the farmers of Amaravati who gave up their land for the greenfield capital. They had fought against the decision of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government to abandon the project and were in turn hounded by the current regime.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said next year, the Sankranthi festival would be held officially at Amaravati.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had come up with the concept of three capitals in the three regions of the state after abandoning Amaravati on the plea that it would be a costly affair. Vizag in North Andhra would function as administrative capital Mangalagiri in Coastal Andhra will be the seat of legislature while the High Court will be located in Kurnool in Rayalaseema.

Resultant, Andhra Pradesh is without a capital for the past ten years and the uncertainty continues even as the state faces its third election since its bifurcation.