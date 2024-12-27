Nagas have lost a great leader who stood for political solution to Nagalim issue: NSCN-IM

The Isak Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland(NSCN-IM) on Friday said that with the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, Nagas have lost a great leader who stood for a political solution to the Nagalim issue.

“Singh was the sort of Prime Minister of India who stands out in his approach to the Naga political issue,” the leading Naga group said, adding, “We still remember his words when the Naga delegation headed by the Collective Leadership, NSCN (IM), met him in New Delhi on December 7, 2004,” a statement said.

The statement added, “We are equally keen to work out mutually-acceptable honourable solutions. We will be sincere in tackling the problem. We will give our utmost effort to hammer out an honourable solution. We will jointly explore every possible way to bring a solution. Yes, it has to be brought to mutual discussion and understanding so that a solution acceptable to both the parties is arrived at.”

The NSCN (IM) said that during his tenure as Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh deputed three ministers to hold talks with the NSCN delegation. He assured the Naga delegates on February 9, 2005, that “the pattern of relationship should be worked out”, the statement said.

“We acknowledge his boldness and sincerity in his effort to solve the Naga political issue. The memories and experiences with such a personality will provide a lasting legacy for the Nagas,” the NSCN (IM) said. “The Indo-Naga history would keep on record his assuring words and commitment,” the outfit said.