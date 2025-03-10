Nagaland state lottery: March 10, 2025 result announced; check winning numbers now

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery has announced the results for its Dear Dwarka Monday draw held on March 10, 2025.

This weekly lottery continues to draw thousands of participants, offering them a chance to win substantial cash prizes.

The biggest highlight of the Nagaland lottery draw was the first prize of ₹1 crore, which was won by the ticket number 36E 58136 on March 10, 2025.

The Nagaland Sambad Lottery conducts multiple draws every day, giving participants a fair opportunity to win. While the first prize is the most coveted, there are several other prize categories that allow many others to take home smaller winnings.

With its transparent system and promise of significant rewards, the lottery remains one of the most popular in India.

Lotteries are legally permitted in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

These states regulate and oversee their lottery systems to ensure fairness and credibility. Across all three daily Nagaland lottery draws, the first prize remains a bumper ₹1 crore, making it one of the most lucrative legal lotteries in the country.

One of the key reasons behind the Nagaland Lottery’s popularity is its affordability and the dream of winning a life-changing sum. The state government ensures that the draws are conducted under strict regulations, maintaining trust among players.

Those who purchased tickets for the Dear Dwarka Monday draw were able to check the results at 1 PM on the official Nagaland State Lottery website, in local newspapers, and through authorized lottery retailers.

Winners are required to follow the official claim procedure to collect their prize money. It is important to retain the original ticket and provide valid identification within the stipulated timeframe to ensure a smooth claim process.

With another exciting draw concluded, lottery enthusiasts across India continue to participate, hoping for their chance to win big in the next round.