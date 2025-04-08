Nagaland Dear Godavari draw unveils winning ticket for April 8, 2025– Is it yours?

For thousands of lottery enthusiasts across the country, Tuesday brings with it three chances to turn dreams into reality. Today’s (April 8, 2025) much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery results are being revealed in phases, starting with the DEAR GODAVARI MORNING draw at 1 PM.

And the suspense is over—ticket number 66H 89784 has been declared the 1st prize winner of the DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM lottery. The lucky ticket holder now stands to claim a significant cash prize.

This draw is just the beginning. The Nagaland State Lottery has lined up two more draws for the day (April 8, 2025):

– DEAR COMET DAY at 6 PM

– DEAR GOOSE EVENING at 8 PM

Each of these draws comes with its own set of prizes and lucky numbers, giving ticket holders multiple chances to win big.

The Nagaland State Lottery is not just popular in its home state—it has fans all across India. The draws are conducted under strict government supervision, making them one of the few legally sanctioned lotteries in the country. Tickets are sold at authorized outlets and often snapped up well before the draw times.

With its three-draw format every single day, the Nagaland Lottery provides consistent opportunities for players to try their luck. On Tuesdays, the DEAR GODAVARI, DEAR COMET, and DEAR GOOSE series keep the momentum going from morning through evening.

Nagaland lottery (April 8, 2025): How to check the results

Winners are announced via official lottery result PDFs and live updates on authorized lottery portals. Those who bought tickets for the 1 PM DEAR GODAVARI draw can now cross-check their numbers.

For those holding tickets for the 6 PM or 8 PM draws, keep your eyes on official updates and refresh your screens as the announcements roll out.

Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers with the official government-issued results before proceeding with prize claims. If you’re among the lucky ones, follow the standard claim procedure by submitting your winning ticket and required identification at the Nagaland State Lottery office or designated claim centers.